Annual Congressional Baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington

Climate activists drop a banner as they protest during the annual Congressional Baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington on Thursday.

 MICHAEL MCCOY/REUTERS

WASHINGTON — In a rare moment of bipartisanship in a usually bitterly divided Washington, Democrats and Republicans in Congress competed on Thursday in an annual baseball game despite a protest by climate activists and a rain delay.

The Republicans dominated the Democrats, winning 10-0 in a seven-inning game.