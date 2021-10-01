NEW LONDON, Conn. — A new law going into effect Friday will affect how "nips" are bought, sold and, in theory, disposed of and recycled in Connecticut.
Under the bill, alcohol wholesalers are to collect a new 5-cent surcharge on nips — tiny bottles of liquor. Funding from the extra charge will go to municipalities to be used specifically for environmental issues and cleaning up the nip bottles.
The bill expansion will lead to a change in 2024, when certain returnables will go from earning a nickel to a dime. More businesses must now have reverse vending machines for returnables, as well.
In the state House, the measure passed 105-42, with four absent votes. Republicans cast 38 of the 42 no-votes. Doug Dubitsky, R-Chaplin, and Mike France, R-Ledyard, were the only local state representatives to vote no. It passed in the state Senate 33-1, with one Republican voting no.
Larry Dunn, chairman of the Groton Town Conservation Commission, said Thursday that the bill will bring small improvements, but improvements nonetheless.
"Does it make it harder for people to buy nip bottles? Not really," he said. "It will not have the substantive impact that elimination of plastic bags had, for example. It may reduce the amount that are thrown away. That's the hope."
Groton Town's plastic-reduction ordinance, which went into effect last year, banned plastic carryout bags, plastic stirrers and polystyrene food containers, as well as plastic straws unless requested by a customer.
The Groton Conservation Commission posed a poll of residents and business owners late last year to find out if they would support a potential statewide ban on nips. This past February, the commission presented its findings to the Town Council. Of 384 respondents, 76% indicated that nips are a litter problem, and 65% supported both the elimination of nips in general and state legislation to ban nips.
Dunn pointed out that there's a "different social dynamic" at play when talking about nips. He said they seem to "pile up" at specific areas. "The 'nips' tend to be around places that people frequent again and again," he said. "There's two parts to this, the reclamation part, and the 'how do we move the litter' part."
While Dunn says the bill "certainly will help" reduce plastic waste, "It's a small change." He said even incremental change is helpful.
Groton Conservation Advocates Co-Chair Liz Raisbeck said the bill isn't bold enough in combating environmental issues, noting that a proposal to create a redemption program for nips failed. Groton Conservation Advocates is a nonprofit organization "dedicated to the protection of Groton's natural resources," according to its website.
"Instead they passed a tax on nips. Our consensus is that a tax will have little to no effect on reducing nips," she wrote in an email. "People who buy nips will still buy nips. And still throw them out their car windows."
Manish Modi, owner of three "Amazing Grapes" liquor stores in New London, Waterford and Norwich, said Thursday that he didn't think the additional 5-cent charge would deter people from buying nips.
"I think they're cheap enough, and I think this is a good start to get money to the towns," he said. "Five cents is not a great burden if it's going to the town and being used for recycling efforts."
Modi said other liquor store owners initially were nervous about the logistics in charging the extra 5 cents and getting the proceeds to the towns, "But the wholesalers are going to do that."
"The liquor store owners pay up front and then wholesalers give it to the town, so we don't have to do much except collect that 5 cents for ourselves, because we already paid that," he explained. "I don't think it's a big deal."
The expanded law hasn't really changed business for Modi, he said. He praised it for not adding sales tax onto the surcharge.
"Sometimes they say 5 cents but then they add a tax, and it's 6 or 7 cents," he said. "They kept that exempt from the sales tax, and they're strictly using it to give it to the towns, so that's a good thing."
Modi has to personally deal with the litter of nips often. "Every liquor store you go to, you'll see like 25 nips outside," he said. "I clean it up myself, but it's not a pretty sight."
State Rep. Joe de la Cruz, D-Groton, said he initially had reservations about the bottle bill but ultimately voted in favor. He was unsure of its impact on local businesses and wary about people bringing cans in from out of state to recycle.
"I know a lot of folks who buy their alcohol and beer in New Hampshire then come down here and return the cans in Connecticut," he said. "For 10 cents that's actually double the incentive. But there is some kind of new technology that prevents that from happening."
De la Cruz mostly came down on the side of Dunn in thinking the bill is an incremental improvement that hopefully will reduce use and waste of nips.
Redemption centers, defined on the state website as "private businesses that work with distributors of carbonated beverages to redeem bottles and cans with a deposit value," now will earn 2.5 cents instead of 1 cent on certain bottles and 3.5 cents instead of 2 cents on others in fees from beverage distributors. De la Cruz said he was encouraged that this was part of the bill.
State Rep. Kathleen McCarty of Waterford was one of the 15 Republicans who voted in favor of the bill. On Thursday, she said she supported the legislation because she heard from many constituents who "were appalled by how many nips were just thrown on the sides of roads."
"It started to become quite an issue, so I do support putting that 5-cent surcharge. Those little bottles do a lot of damage," she said. "Each district will have a different amount coming back to the municipality. It depends on how many are purchased, but the money would then come back into that town and can be turned around and used to keep our streets clean."
McCarty noted that almost all southeastern Connecticut legislators regardless of party were in favor of this legislation because of the region's focus on environmental issues.
Groton Town Manager John Burt said the town doesn't yet have information on how much future funding it could receive or how exactly it will be spent. "It's difficult to make plans until we have some idea of the amount available," he wrote in an email. "We will of course follow the guidelines established for what the funds can be spent on. Once we have further information, a plan for the revenue will be put in place."
Expanding the bill has been discussed in the legislature for years, de la Cruz said.
"Originally I was getting lobbied heavy because I represent New London and we have three distributors right here, pretty large ones under the bridge, and we deal with Coca-Cola out of Waterford, and they were all against it," he said Thursday. "They didn't call me, so I feel like they were better on the bill. If they came out really hard against it, I'd be surprised because I think there was some kind of negotiation that happened. Normally you'd hear from them, and we really didn't this time."
