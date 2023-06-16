Welterweight fighter Conor McGregor

Welterweight fighter Conor McGregor is interviewed by UFC’s Joe Rogan during a ceremonial weigh-in for UFC 246 at Park Theater at Park MGM on Jan. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas.

 Steve Marcus/ tns

A woman is accusing Conor McGregor of committing sexual assault and battery against her during Game 4 of the NBA Finals at the Miami Heat's home arena, Kaseya Center.

In demand letters sent to the UFC star, as well as the Heat and NBA, an attorney for the woman alleged that security staffers for the league, team and arena "aided and abetted" McGregor by trapping and isolating her in a bathroom.