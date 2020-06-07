He's said it before and now he has said it again. Conor McGregor announced Saturday night that he has "decided to retire from fighting." The UFC's biggest star made the announcement shortly after Amanda Nunes's victory over Felicia Spencer in a UFC 250 bout.
"Hey guys I've decided to retire from fighting," he tweeted to his eight million followers. "Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it's been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my world title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire, it's yours."
McGregor retired, only to un-retire, in 2016, and then did so again in 2019. His tweet didn't really surprise UFC President Dana White, although he was unaware of the announcement until after it landed.
"That's Conor," White said after UFC 250 in Las Vegas. "You know how Conor works. That's how he does things."
And if the first UFC fighter to simultaneously hold titles in two divisions wants to quit?
"I'll say it again. I've told everybody: 'You don't have to fight,'" White told reporters. "We're not going anywhere. You can retire, you can say I'm not going to fight, you can do whatever you want right now. Nobody is pressuring anybody to fight and if Conor McGregor feels he wants to retire, you know my feelings about retirement. You should absolutely do it. And I love Conor. Conor is one of a handful of people who have made this really fun for me and he's one of them."
In his most recent fight, McGregor (22-4) knocked out Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC 249 in January. He has spoken frequently about wanting a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov, the lightweight champion who beat him in October 2018 in a matchup marred by a postfight brawl that brought suspensions for the two.
In 2019, the 31-year-old Irishman said on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" that he didn't "necessarily need to fight.
"I am set for life. My family is set for life. We are good, but I am eager to fight, so we'll see what happens."