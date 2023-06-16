US-NEWS-MIAMI-POLICE-INVESTIGATING-SEXUAL-ASSAULT-1-MI.jpg

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor swings at Miami Heat mascot Burnie during halftime of Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets at the Kaseya Center in Miami on June 9.

 MATIAS J. OCNER

Conor McGregor isn’t going down without a fight. The mixed martial arts fighter slammed new sexual assault allegations as a “shakedown.”

The Dublin-born UFC champ, 34, was accused this week of sexually assaulting a woman on June 9, following the game 4 of the NBA finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat, TMZ reported Thursday. Video has been released showing McGregor and his accuser outside the bathroom at the Heat’s Kaseya Center, where the alleged victim claims McGregor attacked her.