Dan Bongino is stepping into Rush Limbaugh’s infamous and controversial shoes.
The conservative podcaster will be taking over Limbaugh’s radio time slot in May, Cumulus Media’s Westwood One announced Wednesday.
“I’m excited to embrace the immense power of radio to connect with my listeners live for three hours every day,” Bongino, 46, said in a statement.
“This is an incredible privilege, and I pledge to honor the trailblazing work of those who came before me.”
“The Dan Bongino Show” will broadcast Monday through Friday from noon to 3 p.m. ET beginning on May 24 and will “tackle the hot political issues, debunking both liberal and Republican establishment rhetoric,” according to Cumulus.
Bongino, a former NYPD officer and Secret Service agent, has been a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump and recently closed out the first night of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla.
“Dan is passionate and relatable, with a natural ability to connect with his audience,” Suzanne Grimes, president of Westwood One and executive vice president of corporate marketing for Cumulus Media, said in a statement.
“Dan has been on a meteoric rise since his podcast launched in 2019, and we look forward to watching his star continue to soar.”
Limbaugh died last month after battling lung cancer.