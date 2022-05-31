LONDON — The short-legged customer at the “pupuccino bar” seemed initially unsure of the drink to choose to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.
A cup of whipped cream, yes, but with what topping? Gravy bones or peanut butter? After a few inquisitive sniffs, the customer, a 3-year-old corgi, made her preference for peanut butter known with some enthusiastic tail wagging.
And why not indulge a little? As Britain this week celebrates the queen’s 70 years on the throne, corgis are playing a starring role.
Corgi images adorn commemorative ornaments, pillows, mugs and biscuits. Corgi sculptures have been installed around the streets of central London. And during a final pageant procession on Sunday, a giant puppet of the queen will be surrounded by a pack of puppet corgis.
The queen, of course, is famous for her love of Pembroke Welsh Corgis. She is said to have had more than 30 during her reign.
Her corgi Susan came along on her honeymoon — and started a royal breeding line that produced hundreds of puppies.
Three descendant corgis — Holly, Monty and Willow — appeared alongside the queen and James Bond in a skit for the opening of the 2012 London Olympics. On the queen’s 90th birthday, the palace released a photo, taken by Annie Leibovitz, of the monarch surrounded by four furry friends.
According to the British tabloids, the queen currently has two corgis named Muick and Sandy, a dorgi (corgi-dachshund mix) named Candy and, in a break from tradition, a cocker spaniel named Lissy.
For the jubilee, Buckingham Palace has embraced the association of the queen with her corgis and unveiled a winking “PJ the corgi” emoji for people to share on social media.
Of all the jubilee celebrations happening across the country this week, London’s pop-up “Corgi Cafe” was one of the most unusual. On Sunday, around 300 pooches, and their humans, found their way to the Refinery restaurant.