NEW YORK -- Cormac McCarthy, whose nihilistic and violent tales of the American frontier and post-apocalyptic worlds led to awards, movie adaptations and sleepless nights for his enthralled and appalled readers, died on Tuesday at the age of 89.

McCarthy -- arguably the greatest American writer since Ernest Hemingway or William Faulkner, both of whom he was sometimes compared to -- died of natural causes at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, according to a statement from publisher Penguin Random House that cited his son, John McCarthy.