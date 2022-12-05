LONDON — Sometime over the weekend, the historic centerpiece of the British Crown Jewels — St. Edward’s Crown — was very quietly, very stealthily removed by its caretakers from its display case in the Tower of London.

We were not told exactly when this happened, nor exactly where the crown has gone. Which is probably wise, as its theft would be one for the history books. (And hello, Hollywood? Not a bad idea for a caper flick.)