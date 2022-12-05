LONDON — Sometime over the weekend, the historic centerpiece of the British Crown Jewels — St. Edward’s Crown — was very quietly, very stealthily removed by its caretakers from its display case in the Tower of London.
We were not told exactly when this happened, nor exactly where the crown has gone. Which is probably wise, as its theft would be one for the history books. (And hello, Hollywood? Not a bad idea for a caper flick.)
But the St. Edward’s Crown is safe, Buckingham Palace assures us. It is now at an undisclosed location where the Crown Jeweler has his people working on it.
King Charles III will wear the crown during his coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6, if all goes according to schedule. But first, it needs to be altered to fit a head probably bigger than his mother’s.
The 362-year-old St. Edward’s Crown is one of the most famous bejeweled headpieces in the world — and is a key part of the royal regalia, alongside the orb, scepter, heralds, robes and religious intonements (“God Save the King”) that give the British monarchy in the 21st Century its air of longevity, power and divine right.
Charles became king when Queen Elizabeth II died in September. But at his accession ceremony, his head was bare. The world’s first glimpse of him in all that regalia will be a defining moment.
“Heavy is the head that wears the crown,” is a slightly modified line from Shakespeare’s “Henry IV” and, truth be told, this crown is a whopper, weighing close to 5 pounds, the weight of 4-slice toaster or a gallon of ice cream or $100 worth of quarters.
The stats: It’s solid gold, 12 inches tall and 26 inches in circumference, and bedecked with 444 precious and semiprecious stones.
For those keeping count, that’s 345 rose-cut aquamarines, 37 white topaz, 27 tourmalines, 12 rubies, 7 amethysts, 6 sapphires, 2 jargoons, 1 garnet, 1 spinel and 1 carbuncle, which is not to be confused with the “carbuncle” that means a type of abscess. A jargoon is a kind of smoky zircon.
“It’s an amazing object,” said Anna Keay, a former curator at the Tower of London and author of “The Crown Jewels.”
Has she tried it on? No, Keay said, with an OMG laugh. But she has studied it.
“It’s absolutely ravishing to me. It’s this ancient object, the old gold with this lovely enameled look, and the colors around each of the stones are really beautiful,” she said, adding “I think it stands slightly apart from all the other things in the collection.”