The invitation for the Coronation of Britain's King Charles III is seen in this undated handout image obtained by Reuters April 4, 2023. 

LONDON  - King Charles's grandson Prince George and the grandchildren of the Queen Consort Camilla will play major roles in the coronation of the British monarch next month, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Tuesday.

George, 9, the eldest son of heir to the throne Prince William, will be one of the king's four pages of honor who will accompany him at the grand ceremony on May 6, and join the procession through the nave of London's Westminster Abbey.