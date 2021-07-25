Cortland County man shot, killed with crossbow while attempting to get rid of skunk By Megan Criag syracuse.com Jul 25, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Taylor, N.Y. — A Cortland County man died after another man accidentally shot him with a crossbow while the two tried to kill a skunk outside of his home in the town of Taylor, state police said.James Parker Jr., 58, died of the crossbow injury, according to a state police news release.Parker and the other man were apparently attempting to get rid of a skunk at the home on Jipson Hill Road in Taylor on July 23 at about 9 p.m. when Parker was shot with an arrow, troopers said.The other man had called 911 and attempted to give first aid to Parker until emergency personnel arrived at the home.A preliminary investigation showed that Parker was unintentionally struck, but the investigation is ongoing, troopers said. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular A couple accused of igniting a massive wildfire with a gender-reveal smoke bomb now faces manslaughter charges Supermodel Paulina Porizkova says she was ‘booted off’ dating app Hinge: ‘What’s a lady to do?’ A British commentator boasted about breaking quarantine rules. Now, Australia is deporting her. Polar bears and wind energy: New York's climate change-themed mini golf course Fire at mansion believed to be owned by Beyoncé and Jay-Z investigated as possible arson Tom Brady and President Biden joke about election conspiracy theories at Bucs’ White House visit Fireworks get Tokyo's no-frills opening ceremony underway Tokyo Olympics fires ceremony director over 1998 Holocaust joke Jackie Mason, onetime rabbi who became a Broadway standup star, dies at 93 Australia man ties bedsheets together to escape 4th floor hotel quarantine - police Request News Coverage