Kenny Chesney in Portsmouth

Country music superstar Kenny Chesney spent some time last week in the Granite State, a social media post indicates. Chesney posted a picture on his Instagram page and Twitter account Saturday afternoon capturing a visit to a bar or restaurant in Portsmouth.

The post doesn’t reveal the name of the establishment, but Chesney is shown posing with 'Wicked Tuna' star Tyler McLaughlin and his sister Marissa. Country music singer Kelsea Ballerini, who opens for Chesney on his current tour, can also be seen in the photo.

Above (l-r) are Tyler McLaughlin, Chesney, Ballerini, and Marissa McLaughlin.

Courtesy Instagram

