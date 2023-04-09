Country music superstar Kenny Chesney spent some time last week in the Granite State, a social media post indicates. Chesney posted a picture on his Instagram page and Twitter account Saturday afternoon capturing a visit to a bar or restaurant in Portsmouth.
The post doesn’t reveal the name of the establishment, but Chesney is shown posing with 'Wicked Tuna' star Tyler McLaughlin and his sister Marissa. Country music singer Kelsea Ballerini, who opens for Chesney on his current tour, can also be seen in the photo.
Above (l-r) are Tyler McLaughlin, Chesney, Ballerini, and Marissa McLaughlin.
"We had a great day off hanging in Portsmouth, New Hampshire with Marissa McLaughlin and Tyler McLaughlin from the boat Pinwheel on the show #WickedTuna,” the Instagram post reads. “Thanks for the laughs and I can’t wait to go fishing."
Chesney is currently on the road performing as part of the “I Go Back Tour,” which had shows at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn., last Thursday, followed by a show in Wilkes-Barre Township, Penn., on Saturday night.
Chesney is a familiar face around New England, usually during the summer months.
He typically ends his stadium tours with multiple shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
After his 2020 touring plans were scrapped due to the pandemic, Chesney put the ‘Kenny’ in Kennebunkport, Maine, that July when he was spotted at several restaurants and The Colony Hotel.
Tyler McLaughlin appeared on multiple seasons of “Wicked Tuna” - an unscripted series that follows a group of fishermen from Gloucester, Mass., as they attempt to land bluefin tuna - and a spinoff series, “Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks.”
Mclaughlin started PinWheel Tuna Fishing Charters. His sister Marissa helps run the business.