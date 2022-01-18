William Cronnon had just finished his lunch at a Cracker Barrel restaurant in Tennessee in April 2014 when his waitress asked him if she could refill his water glass one more time. When she returned, the Alabama native took two or three big swigs.
But when Cronnon felt a burning sensation in his mouth and esophagus and struggled to breathe, he realized he wasn’t drinking water at all. Instead, Cronnon was served the chemical Eco-San, a cleaning agent used in the kitchen, that has since caused him years of gastrointestinal issues, according to court documents.
Now, almost eight years later, Cracker Barrel has been ordered by a jury to pay Cronnon more than $9.3 million for serving him a glass filled with a cleaning chemical. A jury for the 12th Judicial Circuit Court in Marion County, Tenn., ruled Jan. 6 that the company must award Cronnon more than $4.3 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages for the 2014 incident.
The size of Cronnon’s award could be capped because of a Tennessee law that limits economic damages to $750,000, despite his extensive health problems.
Cronnon, 68, declined an interview request, Greer said. Cracker Barrel told The Post in a statement that the company was “disappointed” in the Tennessee jury’s decision.
“While we have great respect for the legal process, we are obviously disappointed by and strongly disagree with the jury’s award in this case, which involved an unfortunate and isolated incident that occurred at one of our stores eight years ago,” the company’s media relations office said.