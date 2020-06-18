Cream of Wheat could soon become the latest recognizable food brand to alter the image on its boxes due to concerns of racial insensitivity, which would follow moves made by Aunt Jemima and others.
The Cream of Wheat packaging, which currently features a logo with a black chef, is now the subject of an “immediate review,” parent company B&G Foods announced.
“We understand there are concerns regarding the Chef image, and we are committed to evaluating our packaging and will proactively take steps to ensure that we and our brands do not inadvertently contribute to systemic racism,” the food company said in a statement.
Cream of Wheat, a breakfast brand that sells farina, debuted in 1893.
The logo for Cream of Wheat has long been thought to be based on Frank L. White, a Chicago chef who died in 1938.
Earlier this week, Quaker Oats announced it would no longer use the Aunt Jemima name or logo on its breakfast products because it was “based on a racial stereotype.”
Meanwhile, Mars Inc., the parent company for Uncle Ben’s rice, said the company would “evolve” away from its logo featuring a black man, while the Conagra Brands began a review of the Mrs. Buttersworth’s packaging as well.