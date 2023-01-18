Wynema Chavez Quintana

Wynema Chavez Quintana holds a sign calling for better safety on movie sets during a vigil held to honor cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at Albuquerque Civic Plaza on Oct. 23, 2021, in Albuquerque, N.M. New Mexico prosecutors are expected to bring criminal charges as early as this week.  

 Sam Wasson/Getty Images

New Mexico prosecutors are expected to bring criminal charges as early as this week in the accidental deadly shooting by Alec Baldwin of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust," a low-budget western movie.

Baldwin, the movie's star, was rehearsing a scene in an old wooden church on a ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico, with Halyna Hutchins, the film's cinematographer, and Joel Souza, the director. Hutchins, who was in charge of photography, wanted to line up a camera angle to capture Baldwin slowly pulling his prop gun — a vintage Colt .45 revolver — from his leather holster and aiming it at the camera.