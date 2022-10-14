US-NEWS-GOODINGJR-GET

Cuba Gooding Jr. arrives at NYS Supreme Court for sentencing on Thursday in New York. The Oscar-winning actor pleaded guilty to charges of forcible touching and sex abuse.

 David Dee Delgado/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK — Cuba Gooding Jr. capped his criminal case with a slap on the wrist Thursday as multiple women he molested slammed his prison-free sentence — and said he got special treatment “because of who he is.”

The 54-year-old actor pleaded guilty to a single harassment charge at a hearing in State Supreme Court in Manhattan per the terms of a plea agreement. Judge Curtis Farber sentenced him to time served.