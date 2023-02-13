Cuba's internet slows to crawl as more island residents log on

Dentist Dayamis Ramirez, 25, uses the internet on her mobile phone, beside her dog, at the Malecon seafront, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

 ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI

HAVANA -- Cubans suffering long lines for food, fuel and medicine now have a new problem: painfully slow internet.

Internet service, never speedy in a country that first authorized cellular data only five years ago, has slowed to a crawl in recent months, leading to an outcry from many island residents, who say it is hitting both work and pleasure.