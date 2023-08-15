Cuba's "Ironman" Lino Tomasen performs in downtown Havana

HAVANA -- On a leafy boulevard in downtown Havana, a man is beating himself with a sledgehammer, on his wrists, elbows and forearms, drawing a crowd of passersby who gather to film the spectacle with their phones.

What shocks the crowd is not the apparent self-mutilation, but rather the fact that he appears to come away unscathed.