One of the newest vehicles - and arguably the coolest - in the Czech national police force's fleet can reach top speeds of more than 200 mph and is worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. But it cost them less than the price of a domestic station wagon.

Czech police repurposed a seized 2011 Ferrari F 142-458 Italia as a patrol car and started using it Friday, a police spokesman, Jakub Vincalek, said in a statement.