WASHINGTON — A committee reporting to District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser has recommended renaming dozens of public schools, parks and government buildings in the nation’s capital after studying the historical namesakes’ connections to slavery and oppression.
The honorees whom the committee says should not have public works named for them include Presidents Thomas Jefferson, James Monroe, Andrew Jackson, William Henry Harrison, John Tyler, Zachary Taylor and Woodrow Wilson; Revolutionary War-era leader Benjamin Franklin; inventor Alexander Graham Bell; and national anthem writer Francis Scott Key.
“We believe strongly that all District of Columbia owned public spaces, facilities and commemorative works should only honor those individuals who exemplified those values such as equity, opportunity and diversity that DC residents hold dear,” the committee’s chairs, Bowser adviser Beverly Perry and public library director Richard Reyes-Gavilan, wrote in a letter introducing their report.
The recommendations could begin a lengthy process of deciding which buildings to rename across the city.
Bowser, a Democrat, convened the committee after large-scale Black Lives Matter protests began in D.C. following the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. At the time, she said she would support renaming Woodrow Wilson High School, a prominent public school whose name has long been a contentious subject among students and alumni. The mayor said she hoped the working group would come up with a comprehensive list of D.C. government-owned buildings that might merit renaming, an idea suggested by Council member Kenyan McDuffie, D-Ward 5, a year earlier.