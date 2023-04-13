FILE PHOTO: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama arrives for his visit to the Tibet Institute Rikon in Rikon

NEW DELHI — The head of Tibet’s government-in-exile on Thursday defended the Dalai Lama over footage of him asking a boy to suck his tongue, saying the incident had demonstrated the country’s spiritual leader’s innocent and affectionate side.

The Nobel peace prize laureate apologized after the footage from a public event, which also shows him apparently giving the boy a peck on the lips, went viral, leading to a wave of comments on social media that his behavior amounted to abuse.