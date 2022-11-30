DALLAS — Using gasoline-powered lawn mowers, leaf blowers and other landscaping equipment could soon be illegal in Dallas.
Citing health, noise and environmental concerns, Dallas officials are developing plans to phase out the use of gas-powered tools for city departments, contractors, businesses and residents by 2027 or 2030. The ban would mandate use of alternative devices, like ones powered by electricity.
The city is hiring a consultant group to help flesh out a transition plan and evaluate its impact on the public. Dallas officials, for example, don’t know how feasible it is for the average resident to switch to non-gasoline equipment or how many lawn care and landscaping businesses operate in the city.
Small businesses aren’t tracked by the Texas secretary of state’s office, according to Susan Alvarez, assistant director of Dallas’ environmental quality and sustainability office.
“I think being able to meaningfully implement this in a way where we’re not adversely impacting those businesses is going to be critical,” Alvarez said during a Nov. 7 meeting of the City Council’s Environment and Sustainability Committee.
The city in August estimated it would cost $6.5 million to fully convert more than 5,400 pieces of gas-powered municipal equipment, and the cost for residents and business owners to switch was estimated to be $23 million. The city’s switch was also estimated to reduce emissions by 11,665 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent a year, or comparable to taking more than 2,500 gas-powered cars off the road, according to an Environmental Protection Agency calculator. For residents and business owners, the estimate is 338,666 metric tons, or the equivalent of taking almost 73,000 cars off the road.