US-NEWS-DALLAS-COULD-BAN-ALL-GASPOWERED-1-DA

Dallas is considering banning the use of gas-powered leaf blowers and other landscaping equipment by 2027 or 2030.

 Tom Fox

DALLAS — Using gasoline-powered lawn mowers, leaf blowers and other landscaping equipment could soon be illegal in Dallas.

Citing health, noise and environmental concerns, Dallas officials are developing plans to phase out the use of gas-powered tools for city departments, contractors, businesses and residents by 2027 or 2030. The ban would mandate use of alternative devices, like ones powered by electricity.