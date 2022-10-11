 Skip to main content
Damien Hirst burns artworks after collectors pick their NFTs instead

  • Updated
Damien Hirst's NFT Currency burn event in London

British artist Damien Hirst takes part in a burn event which is part of his latest NFT exhibition "The Currency", in London, Britain, October 11, 2022.  

 HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS
LONDON - Britain's Damien Hirst started burning hundreds of his artworks on Tuesday after collectors chose to keep their non-fungible tokens (NFTs), blockchain-based assets representing their digital images, instead.

Hirst, who found fame amid the 1990s Young British Artist scene, launched his first NFT collection "The Currency" -- 10,000 NFTs corresponding to 10,000 original artworks depicting colorful spots - in July 2021.

