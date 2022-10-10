Dan Wieden, co-founder of the Portland, Ore.-based advertising agency Wieden+Kennedy who was personally responsible for the “Just Do It” slogan in 1988 that helped catapult Nike into a multibillion-dollar sports apparel company, died Sept. 30 at his home in Portland. He was 77.
The company announced the death without specifying a cause.
The three-word, eight-letter tagline, along with Nike’s swoosh logo is considered one of the most successful and recognizable in the history of advertising, and it came about as the shoe company was struggling against formidable competitors such as Reebok and Adidas, whose ads capitalized on the youth-oriented fitness craze of the 1980s.
Mr. Wieden, once an aspiring playwright who grudgingly entered the ad business, had worked for large firms before hanging his own shingle with business partner David Kennedy after reading a book titled “How to Start an Advertising Agency.”
The founding was on April 1, 1982 — April Fools’ Day — marking an irreverent style that became their hallmark. They kept beer on tap at their offices and also had a full-scale basketball court on the premises, among other amenities designed to make work feel like play. A reporter from the New York Times described the building as “a temple of outrageousness.” One of their party guests, Ken Kesey, author of the novel “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” reportedly told the founders, “You could teach the Hells Angels how to party!”
Even daring to launch in Portland was a gamble, with the major ad agencies based in New York, Chicago or Los Angeles. “No one in their right mind would start an international agency in Portland, Oregon,” Mr. Wieden reflected years later.
Nike, a small but growing company based in nearby Beaverton, was their first major client. Although Mr. Wieden was hardly a fitness enthusiast — he once tried to jog in a pair of jeans, only to chafe his crotch, he told the Portland Oregonian — he shared a rebellious spirit with Nike founder Phil Knight, who had introduced himself to the duo with the declaration, “I’m Phil Knight, and I hate advertising.”
It took years for Mr. Wieden and Kennedy to gain a foothold in the industry, as Nike also gave its business to the giant Chiat/Day firm to handle its advertising for the 1984 Summer Olympic Games. But Wieden+Kennedy’s ad the next year — featuring Lou Reed of the Velvet Underground riding a Honda scooter through New York City to the backtrack of his 1972 hit “Walk on the Wild Side,” impressed Knight with its moody intensity.
Although scooter sales did not experience a major uptick, Knight began investing vastly more in the upstart advertising company. Mr. Wieden and his creative team had made ads for Nike featuring shoes for different types of sports and athletes, but they felt they needed a unifying slogan to bind them all together. Mr. Wieden, who was always quick to credit teamwork for many successes, said he came up with “Just Do It” largely on his own.
The idea was inspired by an atypical source: the final words of convicted murder Gary Gilmore, whose 1977 killing by firing squad in a Utah prison was the first execution in the United States after a 10‐year moratorium on the death penalty.
Mr. Wieden said he read Norman Mailer’s acclaimed 1979 book about Gilmore, “The Executioner’s Song,” and remembered that the death-row prisoner was asked if he had any last words before being shot. The brazen cheekiness of the response — “Let’s do it!” — stuck with him. Scribbling on a notebook, he wrote, at first “Do It,” later adding the “Just.”