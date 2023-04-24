PEOPLE-LEN GOODMAN/

Len Goodman, ballroom dancing expert and one of the judges on the television series "Dancing with the Stars", poses at the premiere of "Pirates of the Caribbean At World's End" at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, in 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/File Photo

 Fred Prouser

LONDON -- Len Goodman, the head judge on British television dancing competition "Strictly Come Dancing" and its U.S. version "Dancing with the Stars," has died aged 78, the BBC said on Monday.

Goodman was a successful professional ballroom dancer, winning the British championships in his late twenties before retiring from the sport and opening a dance school.