Trump National Golf Club

A sign is seen at an entrance to the Trump National Golf Club in 2018 in Bedminster, New Jersey.  

 Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

Ivana Trump’s death grabbed international headlines, but her New Jersey burial place is now garnering suspicion that its location could mean tax breaks for her ex-husband, former President Donald Trump.

Ivana, Trump’s first wife, died July 14 after suffering blunt impact injuries during a fall at her home in New York City, ABC reports. A medical examiner ruled her death an accident. She was 73.