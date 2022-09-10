Data's greatest calling may be to describe the planet from angles we otherwise would never consider. In this Data Dive, we're celebrating a data's-eye-view of the world by exploring three overlooked and underappreciated data sets.

--

Download PDF The films most often assigned in college classes
Download PDF Twilight of the bike-commuter capitals
Download PDF D.C. now ranks second for bike commuters
Download PDF Where all the students who graduated in each state ended up