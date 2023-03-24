 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Data on the politics of cruise ships, marriages, medical tourism and more

Download PDF cruise-data_5c3a25a8-ca55-11ed-8d52-d93e48a4c99a.pdf
Download PDF cruise-data_6f99f54c-ca55-11ed-8d52-d93e48a4c99a.pdf
Download PDF cruise-data_7d3df4fa-ca55-11ed-8d52-d93e48a4c99a.pdf
Download PDF cruise-data_33a08fd8-ca64-11ed-8d52-d93e48a4c99a.pdf
Download PDF cruise-data_698b7090-ca55-11ed-8d52-d93e48a4c99a.pdf
Download PDF cruise-data_818dcc24-ca55-11ed-8d52-d93e48a4c99a.pdf
Download PDF cruise-data_7363d364-ca55-11ed-8d52-d93e48a4c99a.pdf

When we ask you to submit the quantitative queries that fuel the machinery here at the Department of Data, we often toss out a few questions to prime the pump. Recently, we mused about the political leanings of people who go on cruises. It struck a nerve. More than a few readers implored us to answer.

Ordinarily, we wouldn't consider any one mode of travel particularly political. But someone brought to our attention a newsletter writer who characterized Democrats as "snobs" who look down on anyone who "goes on cruises or to all-inclusive resorts."

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred