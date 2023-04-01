The dwelling in Rockville, Md., where police say Yousuf Rasmussen was killed

 Dan Morse/Washington Post

The dog barked at 3:25 a.m. Zeba Rasmussen ran down her stairs and saw three men, including the police, through the window pane. "Is this the home of Yousuf Rasmussen?" one of them asked.

That moment started three years of heartbreak and horror for the Maryland physician, her family and the many friends of her 24-year-old son - a new life that played out in private even as the way he was killed in 2020 played out in public. He had been stabbed in the neck, police charged, by Sophia Negroponte, the daughter of former U.S. director of national intelligence John Negroponte.