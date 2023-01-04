Dave & Buster's

Dave & Buster’s in the Mall of New Hampshire opened in August 2020.

James W. "Buster" Corley, co-founder of the popular restaurant and entertainment chain Dave & Buster's, is dead at 72, the company confirmed.

"James W. 'Buster' Corley was an innovative and creative force," a spokesperson for Dave & Buster's, Pete Thornfield, told The Washington Post via email. "Our hearts go out to his family at this difficult time and while we will miss his wise counsel and his easy laugh, the legacy he and Dave [co-founder David O. Corriveau] built endures." The cause of death was not disclosed.