Dave Chappelle delivers his opening monologue on "Saturday Night Live."  

 Will Heath/NBC

Dave Chappelle returned for his third stint as host of "Saturday Night Live," which gave the controversial comedian a starring role in an episode dominated by the midterm elections and the fallout from Kanye West's antisemitic remarks.

As Chappelle walked onto the stage for his opening monologue, he pulled out a piece of paper from his pocket and said he was going to "read a brief statement" that he had prepared.