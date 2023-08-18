ENTER-MUS-TALKING-HEADS-BYRNE-GET

David Byrne attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Los Angeles.

 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/TNS

David Byrne wishes he had not burned down the house when he called it quits with Talking Heads.

The “Psycho Killer” singer recently opened up about the regret he feels about how he maneuvered the ‘80s new wave band’s split.