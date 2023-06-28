ENTER-MOVIE-SUPERMAN-LEGACY-CASTING-2-MCT

Rachel Brosnahan in Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” (Philippe Antonello/Amazon Studios/TNS)

 Philippe Antonello

David Corenswet has officially been chosen to portray Superman while Rachel Brosnahan will take on the role of Lois Lane in Warner Bros’ and DC Studios’ upcoming “Superman: Legacy.”

The decisions were announced Tuesday, after months of audition tapes and in-person screen tests, reports Deadline.