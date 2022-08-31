AUCTION-SOTHEBYS/DIAMOND

A model poses with a pink diamond due to put up for auction at Sotheby's auction house in London, Britain, on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gerhard Mey

 STAFF

LONDON -- A dazzling pink diamond, described as one of the world's purest, could fetch more than $21 million when it goes under the hammer in Hong Kong in October, auction house Sotheby's said on Wednesday.

At 11.15 carats, the cushion-shaped gem is called "Williamson Pink Star," in tribute to two other pink diamonds.