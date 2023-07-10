BIZ-DEAR-JOHN-PLEASE-PUT-DOWN-1-YB.jpg

Kevin Tang, 24 on left, and Caleb McGrath, 20, of Cleana Inc pose with their self lifting toilet seats in MITâ€™s Lab for Manufacturing and Productivity last week in Cambridge. (Photo by Reba Saldanha/Boston Herald)

 REBA SALDANHA

A couple grads from Boston University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology may have finally solved the long-lived bathroom dispute between men and women on how they should leave toilet seats after they’re done using them.

The group of five graduates teamed up to form Cleana, a Boston-based technology startup that’s all about creating a cleaner bathroom experience, starting at the toilet seat.