Dermot Mulroney walks off 'The View'

In this image taken from video, actor Dermot Mulroney symbolically walks off the set of “The View” to support the ongoing Hollywood writers strike.

The show didn’t go on — as planned — for Dermot Mulroney when he walked off the set of “The View” to support the ongoing Hollywood writers strike.

The “My Best Friend’s Wedding” actor said an abrupt goodbye to co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farrah Griffin on Friday’s episode, which was taped on Thursday. Beforehand, he explained that he was going to “symbolically walk off in support of the writers” as he left the stage toward the end of his promotional interview for his Disney+ series “Secret Invasion.”