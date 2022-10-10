FOXBOROUGH — Last year before his team faced the Colts, Patriots coach Bill Belichick admitted somebody in the organization would watch the in-season edition of “Hard Knocks” that featured Indianapolis, just in case there was any information of value.

“We track most everything any team that we play does. Depending on the relevance or importance of that information, at some point, it gets relayed down the line,” Belichick said at the time. “We have somebody that studies each team. Any relevant comments or information that we think is relevant to the preparation, that could be shared, sure.”