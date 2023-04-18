Ian Nepomniachtch

FILE PHOTO: Chess - FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Championships 2022 - Blitz Open - Almaty, Kazakhstan - December 30, 2022. Ian Nepomniachtchi of International Chess Federation makes a move during a game.  

 PAVEL MIKHEYEV/REUTERS

The seventh game of the chess world championship took an unexpectedly dramatic turn when China's Ding Liren froze under time pressure and lost to Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi from a potentially winning position on Tuesday.

Ding had the initiative with the black pieces but found himself with less than three minutes to make nine moves and reach move 40 when 60 minutes are added to the players' clocks.