Disney now has a total of some 221 million subscribers across its streaming platforms, edging past Netflix and maintaining its growth as competitors struggle with retaining customers and managing costs.

The entertainment giant's flagship streaming service, Disney Plus, added 14.4 million subscribers between April and early July, which chief executive Bob Chapek highlighted as part of an "excellent" quarterly performance. To capitalize on the growth, Disney Plus will raise its monthly subscription fee by $3 to $10.99 for U.S. users this December. It is also creating a new ad-supported tier that costs $7.99.