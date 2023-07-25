The old-school Barbie world was filled with unrealistic representations: physically impossible body proportions, extremely high heel arches and an amazingly ostentatious house (probably hard to afford even if she was a doctor, astrophysicist and the president all at once). To tie it all together, everything was splattered with pink.

But the use of pink might be one of the more realistic, earthly elements in Barbie world. In fact, bright pink is one of the oldest preserved colors of a living organism on the Earth, and a common color in nature. But what is responsible for the cheery color?