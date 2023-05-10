147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York

Buddy Holly, a Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen, celebrates after winning the best in show competition during the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, U.S., May 9, 2023. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

 EDUARDO MUNOZ

A petit basset griffon Vendeen named Buddy Holly won best of show on Tuesday in the 147th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, beating out more than 3,000 dogs from 210 breeds and varieties to claim the most prestigious U.S. prize.

A six-year-old male from Palm Springs, California, Buddy Holly became the first of his breed to win. The dogs were bred to track hares in the Vendee section of western France.