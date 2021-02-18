She’s begging of you to see her side.
Dolly Parton took to Twitter Thursday morning to urge the Tennessee Legislature to scrap its plans for a statue of the “Jolene” songstress at the state Capitol, given the current state of the world.
“I want to thank the Tennessee legislature for their consideration of a bill to erect a statue of me on the Capitol grounds,” said the Grammy winner, 75.
“I am honored and humbled by their intention but I have asked the leaders of the state legislature to remove the bill from any and all consideration.”
Pointing to “all that is going on in the world,” the “Steel Magnolias” actress went on to say that she doesn’t “think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time.”
That said, she’s not ruling out the honor for the future.
“I hope, though, that somewhere down the road several years from now or perhaps after I’m gone if you still feel I deserve it, then I’m certain I will stand proud in our great State Capitol as a grateful Tennessean,” wrote Parton.
Until then, the multi-hyphenate — who last year donated $1 million toward the development of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine — said she intends “to try to do good work to make this great state proud.”
Parton has also twice turned down the Presidential of Freedom, first because her husband was sick and then because she wouldn’t travel during COVID-19, the beloved singer told “Today” earlier this month.
Though President Biden has reached out to her concerning the award, the beloved singer doesn’t want to “be doing politics” so she’s unsure whether she’ll accept it.
“I don’t work for those awards,” she noted. “It’d be nice but I’m not sure that I even deserve it.”
___