After decades of largely excluding women from induction, the voters of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame seem eager to help right the wrongs of the past for the second year in a row.
The seven artists announced Wednesday morning who will be inducted into the Cleveland-based hall’s class of 2022 include country music icon Dolly Parton, versatile songstress Carly Simon and the hard-rocking Pat Benatar.
Also voted in is Eurythmics, the long-dormant English duo fronted by vocal dynamo Annie Lennox and guitarist Dave Stewart. The other three 2022 inductees are Duran Duran, Eminem and Lionel Richie.
“This diverse group of inductees each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock and roll,” Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Chairman John Sykes said in a statement. “Their music moved generations and influenced so many artists that followed.”
The 2022 honorees will be celebrated at the Nov. 5 induction ceremony and concert at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. This will mark only the third time the ceremony will take place in L.A., rather than in New York City or Cleveland. The Nov. 5 inductions will be filmed for later telecast on HBO and HBO Max.
For those doing the math, half of this year’s inductees are women. This follows the 2021 induction of Tina Turner, The Go-Go’s and Carole King, although the discrepancy between female and male artists remains pronounced.
As of 2019, women accounted for only 69 of the 888 artists then inducted into the hall. That number increased by two with 2019’s induction of Janet Jackson and Stevie Nicks, one in 2020 when Whitney Houston was posthumously inducted, and then by three last year.
The fact that women fared so much better in this year and last year’s voting is a step forward worth applauding. But it isn’t a home run.
Groundbreaking English singer and songwriter Kate Bush, who has been nominated three times, again did not make the cut this year. Neither did Dionne Warwick, who was on the ballot for the first time.
Bush, presumably, fell short because her impact in the U.S. has never equaled her impact in Europe (although the San Diego tribute group Baby Bushka is composed of young female musicians who are avowed admirers of Bush’s musical legacy).
Singing great Warwick, also presumably, was not considered a bona fide rock ‘n’ roll act by enough voters.
But neither are Simon or Parton, the latter of whom announced on March 14 that she was withdrawing her name from the ballot.
“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” Parton posted on her social media pages, “I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”
The hall responded a few days later by declining to remove her from the ballot and issuing a statement. It read: “From its inception, Rock & Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture. Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed.”
On Friday, the deadline for ballots to be submitted, Parton announced she would accept the honor after all, should she be inducted.