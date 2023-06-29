Dolly Parton in London

Dolly Parton poses on stage during a press conference to launch her new album in London on Thursday.

 REUTERS

LONDON — Country music star Dolly Parton says her first rock album “Rockstar” is some of her best, as well as most fun, work she has ever done.

Parton, 77, has teamed up with famous names like former Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, veteran singers Elton John and Sting as well as her goddaughter Miley Cyrus, for the record released in November.