Singer Don McLean speaks during an interview in New York in 2018.

 BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

The original handwritten lyrics of Don McLean’s song “Vincent,” a tribute to painter Vincent van Gogh, are going up for auction in November with an estimated value of $1 million.

The lyrics to the song, which features on his best-selling “American Pie” album, were scrawled in pencil on green paper. The lyrics are now the star item among a collection of hundreds of personal items that are being sold by the American singer-songwriter through Julien's Auctions.