“Don’t Worry Darling,” a thriller from director Olivia Wilde, topped the North American box office after weeks of media coverage about personal disputes among its cast drew attention to the film.

The Warner Bros. movie generated $19.2 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales over the weekend, researcher Comscore Inc. estimated on Sunday. That put it below the $21.6 million forecast from Boxoffice Pro. The studio had projected ticket sales of around $17 million.