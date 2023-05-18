Judy Garland's ruby slippers

Judy Garland's ruby slippers were recovered 13 years after they went missing from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.  

 Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS

John Kelsch, then the executive director of the Judy Garland Museum, had just gotten out of the shower on the morning of Aug. 28, 2005, when he got the phone call. Answering, Kelsch heard the museum's receptionist utter two words that have haunted him ever since.

"They're gone."