Shoji Morimoto who charges 10,000 yen ($71.30) per booking to accompany clients and simply exist as a companion in Tokyo

Shoji Morimoto, who charges 10,000 yen ($71.30) per booking to accompany clients and simply exist as a companion, uses a mobile phone while meeting his client at a cafe in Tokyo, Japan.

 reuters/KIM KYUNG-HOON

TOKYO — Shoji Morimoto has what some would see as a dream job: he gets paid to do pretty much nothing.

The 38-year-old Tokyo resident charges 10,000 yen ($71) per booking to accompany clients and simply exist as a companion.