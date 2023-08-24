ENTER-TV-BARRYMORE-RAPP-INTERVIEW-GET

Drew Barrymore attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26 in New York City.

 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK — A man has been arrested for allegedly stalking Drew Barrymore multiple times this week, including once in an incident at 92NY that’s since gone viral.

Chad Michael Busto was taken into custody after showing up at the actress’ home in Southampton Wednesday, authorities confirmed to TMZ.