Don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do... 23 years later?
A Louisiana resident appears to have broken a procrastination record — or just brazenly used an old license plate — after police said the driver was caught with a tag that expired in September 1997.“We Can’t Make This Stuff Up!” police wrote in a baffling Facebook post last weekend.
The traffic stop happened last Thursday in Slidell, just north of New Orleans.
The city’s police department also posted a photo of the plate, suggesting the officer was in disbelief with the unusual find.
“For those of you who like to ‘switch tags,’ at least give us a good challenge and don’t use a license plate that is over 20-years-old and expired back in 1997!” police said in a Facebook post.
The driver’s response? A hectic life, apparently.
“Sorry, officer. I’ve been busy lately and totally forgot to renew my vehicle registration,” the unidentified person reportedly said. “I will take care of it as soon as I get home!”